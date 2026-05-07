Royal Enfield Spreads Its Wings: Nara Lokesh Teases Siddhart Lal's Boys Will Enter Andhra Pradesh

Royal Enfield makes its way to Andhra Pradesh after Tamil Nadu, as teased by Nara Lokesh, the Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh. This marks the homegrown motorcycle brand's first expansion since commecing operations in Tamil Nadu in 1955. The announcement comes just ahead of a new government assuming office in Tamil Nadu.

Nara Lokesh put out a video on X, teasing its entry, with 'Who's coming to AP?' following by him on a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Guess who's coming to AP? pic.twitter.com/6JvNA15DXS — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 7, 2026

The project was approved at a meeting by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. They gave a go-ahead to a Rs 2,508 crore Royal Enfield motorcycle manufacturing unit in Tirupati, among other proposals.

Economic Times has reported that the motorcycle manufacturer, part of Eicher Motors Ltd, plans to invest Rs 2,200 crore in two phases to set up a new manufacturing plant at Satyavedu in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district. Once operational, the facility will add 900,000 units to the company's annual production capacity, taking the total capacity to about 2.36 million motorcycles from the current 1.46 million.

Royal Enfield currently commands around 88% share of India's mid‑size motorcycle segment, covering engine capacities between 250cc and 750cc.

The SIPB approved projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore, expected to generate 39,067 employment opportunities across the state.

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