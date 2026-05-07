Kalyan Jewellers Set to Announce Q4 FY26 Earnings On May 8, Final Dividend Likely in Focus

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 8, the company said in a regulatory filing. The board of directors will also consider the proposal for a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 during the meeting. The lender will also hold an earnings call later to discuss the performance with investors for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results: Date

The multinational jewellery company has informed the exchanges that its Board meeting for Q4FY26 results will be held on Friday, May 8.

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Kalyan Jewellers Q4: Dividend

The jewellery company said that the Board may also consider and recommend a dividend for FY 2025-26, if any.

Kalyan Jewellers Q4: Earnings Call

Kalyan Jewellers will hold a conference call to discuss Q4 FY26 results at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 FY2026 Business Update

Kalyan Jewellers had a very strong quarter and full year, with sales growing sharply compared to last year. Overall, the company earned about 64% more revenue in Q4 FY2026 than in the same period last year.

In India, sales grew by more than 65% in the quarter. Even existing stores did very well, with sales from the same stores growing by over 45%. The company's profit nearly doubled, rising by about 90% to Rs 416 crore, compared to Rs 218 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the India business grew by about 43%, reaching around Rs 10,343 crore. The international business grew by about 45% in the quarter and 33% for the full year, overall contributing about 11% of total company revenue in the quarter.

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Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Update

As of 10:07 a.m. on May 7, Kalyan Jewellers India shares were trading 1.07% down at Rs 408.65 apiece on the NSE. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 347, recorded on Jan. 27 this year while the 52-week high is Rs 617.70, recorded on July 24, 2025.

Analysts expect the company to report revenue in the range of Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,200 crore for Q4 FY26, with net profit (PAT) estimated between Rs 218 and Rs 248 crore. EBITDA margins are projected at 7.5-8.5%.

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