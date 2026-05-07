Not Interested In NBFC License, Says Paytm After Q4 Results

At a time when competitor One Mobikwik has recently received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nod for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license, One97 Communication, the parent company of Paytm has clarified that the company is not interested in applying for an NBFC license.

This was confirmed by the management of Paytm during the earnings concall on Thursday, a day after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

For Q4FY26, Paytm's net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 slip 18.2% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. In the preceding quarter, the bottom-line had surged as payments volume shot up during the festive season.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 184 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 225 crore in the previous quarter. On the other hand, revenue from operations went up 3.2% to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 2,194 crore in Q3.

ALSO READ: Paytm Shares In Focus As Brokerages Give Mixed Review On Q4 Profit Slip — Should You Buy?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.