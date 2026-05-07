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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Wants To Make Deal, Trump Says; Signals Deal Soon

US President Trump warns Iran against obtaining nuclear weapons and says overwhelming force is an option.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Wants To Make Deal, Trump Says; Signals Deal Soon
Iran War Live Updates
5 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump said the US is performing strongly in Iran, stressing military success and sustained pressure through a naval blockade he called “unbelievable”. He claimed Tehran wants negotiations, though this remains disputed. He reaffirmed that the US is "doing very well" in Iran, portraying the campaign as successful while maintaining heavy pressure through a naval blockade, which he called highly effective.

He projected confidence in the ongoing US campaign against Iran, claiming strong military and strategic positioning. This aligns with his repeated assertion that US operations have significantly degraded Iran's capabilities, including its navy and air force.

Trump claimed Iran wants to negotiate a deal, though signals remain mixed. Trump repeated his red line that Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons and suggested the US could take control of Iranian uranium which is disputed by Iran.

May 07, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: IRGC Says Trump Failed, Iran Controls Hormuz Strait

IRGC's Political Deputy General Javani:

  • Trump failed across all fronts, including attempts at regime change, uranium seizure, and efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz.
  • At the negotiating table, Iran delivered a strong response, leading the so-called “Project Freedom” in the Strait of Hormuz to be rolled back within 48 hours.
  • The IRGC Navy demonstrated through a new strategy that Iran maintains control over the Strait of Hormuz, and that any potential attack would be met with an unpredictable counter-plan beyond enemy calculations.

 

(Source: Press TV)

May 07, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump On Oil Prices

US President Donald Trump said he would have accepted oil prices reaching $200 a barrel, double their current level, as a trade-off for the United States' ongoing war against Iran, brushing aside concerns about the conflict's economic toll on American consumers.

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Worth Even At $200: Trump On Oil Prices Amid Iran Conflict

May 07, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Back At $102

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after suffering their sharpest drop in weeks, as traders assessed signs of possible diplomatic progress between the US and Iran that could eventually ease disruptions in the Middle East. Brent crude traded above $102 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $96.

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Brent Back At $102: Oil Volatility Intensifies As Iran Weighs Fresh US Proposal to End War

May 07, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Administration Sows Confusion wrt Strait Of Hormuz

The Trump administration's shifting and often contradictory messaging throughout the Iran war has produced ever more confusion this week as the president and his aides presented a dizzying narrative over the US strategy to unblock the Strait of Hormuz and wrap up the war that drastically changed over the course of mere hours.

Administration officials have been trying to walk a fine line between maintaining the ceasefire and reopening the strait, where 20 per cent of the world's oil normally flows.

The economic fallout is growing as fuel prices rise, with Republicans facing increasing pressure to find solutions to higher costs ahead of the midterm congressional elections.

May 07, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Won't Let Iran Have Nuclear Weapon

US President Trump has said time and again that there will be zero tolerance for Iran developing nuclear weapons. The US position goes further by pushing to halt even domestic uranium enrichment in Iran as part of any deal.

This, however, is a controversial claim as Iranian officials have firmly rejected sending uranium abroad, exposing a major sticking point in negotiations

May 07, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Wants To Make A Deal, Negotiate

Trump suggests Tehran is under pressure and seeking talks, a recurring theme in his messaging. US officials have indeed said negotiations are ongoing or possible, though Iran has publicly disputed the extent of these contacts, highlighting a gap between narratives.

May 07, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Deal Possible In Week, Says Trump

Asked about a timeframe on Iran, US President Donald Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier "one week." Fox News reported Trump is optimistic about a framework with Iran.

May 07, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Claims Victory

US President Trump said Iran agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and "won't have a nuclear weapon, they've agreed." He added it's "very possible we will make a deal with Iran" and that "they want to make a deal badly, we'll see." Summing up, Trump declared: "We won."

May 07, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Speaker Mocks US With 'Fauxios' Jab

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on X, saying "Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios," apparently mocking US negotiation efforts. "Fauxios" likely plays on Axios, a US news outlet often cited in reporting on the Iran talks.

May 07, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran Deal Possible Before China Visit

US President Donald Trump voiced hope about reaching an agreement with Iran that would involve Iran shipping its highly enriched uranium to the United States. The deal could be reached before his upcoming visit to China, planned on May 14-15, Trump indicated, while speaking to PBS.

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Trump Says Iran Deal Possible Before China Visit, 'Uranium Will Come To US'

May 07, 2026 06:45 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: $200 Oil Worth It After Dow Record, Says Trump

On oil, US President Donald Trump said: "Even if it went to $200, it would've been worth it. I understood that. We had just set a record -- 50,000 on the Dow."

May 07, 2026 06:35 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Can't Have Nuclear Weapons, Trump Says

In Washington DC, US President Donald Trump said on Iran: "They want to make a deal badly and we will see if we get there. They can't have nuclear weapons... They don't have any planes and anti-aircrafts, radars, their missiles are decimated... Their leaders are all dead so I think we have won... We have had very good talks over the last 44 hours and it is very possible that we are going to make a deal."

May 07, 2026 06:29 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Navy Blockade Has Iran 'Out Of Business', Trump Says

On the Middle East conflict, US President Donald Trump says, "We are going to blow them (Iran) away... We are not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon... We are dealing with people who want to make a deal very much, and we will see whether or not they can make a deal that is satisfactory to us. We have it very much under control. The blockade is unbelievable. The Navy has been incredible. The job they did is like a wall of steel. Nobody goes through. In particular, the Iranians are not getting anything through one way or the other, so they are out of business. We will see whether or not they agree. If they don't agree, they will end up agreeing shortly thereafter..."

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