US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Wants To Make Deal, Trump Says; Signals Deal Soon

US President Donald Trump said the US is performing strongly in Iran, stressing military success and sustained pressure through a naval blockade he called “unbelievable”. He claimed Tehran wants negotiations, though this remains disputed. He reaffirmed that the US is "doing very well" in Iran, portraying the campaign as successful while maintaining heavy pressure through a naval blockade, which he called highly effective.

He projected confidence in the ongoing US campaign against Iran, claiming strong military and strategic positioning. This aligns with his repeated assertion that US operations have significantly degraded Iran's capabilities, including its navy and air force.

Trump claimed Iran wants to negotiate a deal, though signals remain mixed. Trump repeated his red line that Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons and suggested the US could take control of Iranian uranium which is disputed by Iran.