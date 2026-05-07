Chandigarh Admin Issues Advisory On Optimum AC Temperature Settings For Enhanced Energy Conservation

The Chandigarh Administration has issued an advisory on optimum temperature settings of 24-25 degrees celsius in air-conditioned buildings across the Union Territory to strengthen energy efficiency and sustainable resource management.

The initiative is being undertaken by the Energy Management Cell (EMC)/State Designated Agency (SDA), Engineering Department, UT Chandigarh, the nodal agency for promoting and implementing energy efficiency measures in Chandigarh.

The advisory has been issued in accordance with the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, and the guidelines of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Union Ministry of Power, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

"With the building sector accounting for more than 30% of India's total electricity consumption and space cooling representing a significant portion of this demand, the Administration has emphasised the urgent need for responsible cooling practices," it said.

"According to BEE estimates, every 1 degree celsius increase in air-conditioner temperature can result in approximately 6 per cent energy savings. Since most cooling systems are typically operated at 20-21 degrees celsius, raising the temperature to the recommended 24-25 degrees celsius range can potentially reduce electricity consumption by nearly 24%, without compromising occupant comfort when supported by proper humidity control and airflow."

These guidelines are applicable to government departments, educational institutions, Boards, Corporations, commercial establishments, and large buildings, such as airports, hotels, shopping malls, offices, and government facilities.

Personnel responsible for the operation and maintenance of cooling systems are advised to ensure compliance while maintaining comfortable indoor conditions.

Special exemptions have been provided for facilities requiring specific ambient conditions, including healthcare institutions, operation theatres, food processing units, and data centres.

"Through this proactive initiative, Chandigarh Administration reaffirms its commitment to promoting energy conservation, reducing carbon emissions, lowering electricity demand, and creating a more sustainable and climate-resilient urban environment," the statement said.

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