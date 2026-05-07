Iran Agrees To Not Have Nuclear Weapons, Claims Trump; Signals Deal Could Be Done Soon

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran has agreed to give up its nuclear weapons program and that a formal deal to end the ongoing U.S.-Iran war could be reached very soon, striking a confident tone during a tele-rally in Georgia.

"Iran agreed to not have a nuclear weapon — they won't have a nuclear weapon, they've agreed," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He added that talks in recent days had gone well, saying, "We've had very good talks over the last few days," and called a deal "very possible."

Trump was blunt about how he sees the outcome of the conflict. "We won," he said flatly, while also acknowledging that Tehran is still at the table. "They want to make a deal badly — we'll see."

He struck an optimistic note on timing, telling supporters during the Georgia tele-rally, "It will all work out very quickly."

The remarks come as back-channel diplomacy has quietly intensified. Iran recently sent an updated peace proposal to mediators in Pakistan, raising hopes that a settlement is still possible.

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The core US demand has been consistent throughout the war. Trump's administration has sought a broader agreement that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a halt to Iran's nuclear program, the chokepoint whose closure has caused what the International Energy Agency called the "largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market."

Trump praised key members of his national security team by name, touting Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for their roles in managing the conflict and the ongoing negotiations.

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The president's comments come with a 60-day congressional deadline for the Iran war authorization bearing down on the White House, adding urgency to efforts to convert the battlefield gains Trump is claiming into a lasting agreement.

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