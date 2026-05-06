US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump Suspends Project Freedom; US, Gulf Allies Threaten Iran With Sanctions

US President Donald Trump has suspended “Project Freedom,” to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran."

The United States and its Gulf allies have proposed a UN resolution threatening Iran with sanctions or other measures if it doesn't halt attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, stop imposing “illegal tolls,” and disclose the placement of all mines to allow freedom of navigation.

Here are all the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war