Five Stocks To Buy: HAL, Syrma SGS, Vishal Mega Mart And More | May 05, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on digital finance, electronics manufacturing, private banking, retail, and IT services.

Top picks include digital finance major Jio Financial Services, electronics player Syrma SGS, Federal Bank, and retail giant Vishal Mega Mart, alongside a tactical short position on TCS.

​Jio Financial Services

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at PL Capital, sees positive price action in the financial services major. She recommended a buy on Jio Financial at the current market price of Rs 252 for a target of Rs 260, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 248.

​Syrma SGS Technology

Deven Mehata, Manager of Technical & Derivatives Research at IDBI Capital, identified a buying opportunity in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. He recommended entering Syrma SGS at Rs 1,018 for an upside target of Rs 1,100, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 955.

​Federal Bank

CA Rudra Murthy B.V., Founder Director at Vachana Investments, sees technical strength in the private sector lender. He recommended a buy on Federal Bank for a target price of Rs 325, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 280 to manage downside risk.

​Vishal Mega Mart

Vaishali Parekh of PL Capital also highlighted momentum in the value retail segment with a buy call on Vishal Mega Mart. She recommended an entry at Rs 126 for an upside target of Rs 132, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 123.

​Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, sees strong momentum in the defense sector. He recommended a buy on HAL at the current market price of Rs 4,558 for a target of Rs 4,850. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 4,400.

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