Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

India Auto Retail Posts Best-Ever April, Clocks 26.11 Lakh Units

Tractors were the fastest-growing category, registering a whopping 23.22% YoY growth to sell 75,109 units. This was anchored by healthy farm economics and strong demand momentum.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
India Auto Retail Posts Best-Ever April, Clocks 26.11 Lakh Units
Photo Generated By AI

India's retail auto sector has opened FY27 with a bang, posting strongest-ever April footing, with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations reporting total retail of 26.11 lakh units. This accounted for a 12.94% year-on-year jump that delivered all-time April records five of the six vehicle categories.

The two-wheeler segment led the charge in terms of volumes, retailing 19.16 lakh and registering growth of 13.01% on a yearly basis. Both urban and rural markets registered double-digit growth, supported further by the marriage season, healthy rabi-cycle rural liquidity and post-GST 2.0 affordability gains.

The EV share in two-wheelers, though, moderated to 7.76% from the 9.79% reading in March.

Tractors, meanwhile, were the fastest-growing category, registering a whopping 23.22% YoY growth to sell 75,109 units. This was anchored by healthy farm economics and strong demand momentum. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Commercial vehicles retailed 99,339 units, up 15.02% with rural markets showing a striking 20.25% growth against urban's 10.22%. The MCV sub-segment led at 27.07% growth levels.

In terms of passenger vehicles, the segment witnssed a best-ever April at 4.07 lakh units, up 12.11%, with the standout feature being rural PV growth of 20.4%. This is nearly three times urban pace of 7.11%.

CNG share held firm at 22.62% while PV EV share improved to 5.77%. Three-wheelers registered 1.06 lakh units, up 7.19% with EV share rising to 60.39%. Construction equipment was the lone laggard at -2.25%.

The sequential month-on-month dip of 3.01% reflects the customary post-March seasonal reset rather than any demand weakness, FADA said. 

Looking ahead, more than half of the dealers are expecting growth in May, thanks to extended marriage season, Akshaya Tritiya residuals and CV replacement demands. West Asia-driven fuel price uncertainty and an-above normal heatwave forecast remain the primary watch-outs.

ALSO READ: EVs Kickstart FY27 On Top Gear As April Registrations Jump Over 40%

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 24,000, Sensex Falls 400 Points; Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 5%

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 24,000, Sensex Falls 400 Points; Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 5%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source