India Auto Retail Posts Best-Ever April, Clocks 26.11 Lakh Units

India's retail auto sector has opened FY27 with a bang, posting strongest-ever April footing, with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations reporting total retail of 26.11 lakh units. This accounted for a 12.94% year-on-year jump that delivered all-time April records five of the six vehicle categories.

The two-wheeler segment led the charge in terms of volumes, retailing 19.16 lakh and registering growth of 13.01% on a yearly basis. Both urban and rural markets registered double-digit growth, supported further by the marriage season, healthy rabi-cycle rural liquidity and post-GST 2.0 affordability gains.

The EV share in two-wheelers, though, moderated to 7.76% from the 9.79% reading in March.

Tractors, meanwhile, were the fastest-growing category, registering a whopping 23.22% YoY growth to sell 75,109 units. This was anchored by healthy farm economics and strong demand momentum.

Commercial vehicles retailed 99,339 units, up 15.02% with rural markets showing a striking 20.25% growth against urban's 10.22%. The MCV sub-segment led at 27.07% growth levels.

In terms of passenger vehicles, the segment witnssed a best-ever April at 4.07 lakh units, up 12.11%, with the standout feature being rural PV growth of 20.4%. This is nearly three times urban pace of 7.11%.

CNG share held firm at 22.62% while PV EV share improved to 5.77%. Three-wheelers registered 1.06 lakh units, up 7.19% with EV share rising to 60.39%. Construction equipment was the lone laggard at -2.25%.

The sequential month-on-month dip of 3.01% reflects the customary post-March seasonal reset rather than any demand weakness, FADA said.

Looking ahead, more than half of the dealers are expecting growth in May, thanks to extended marriage season, Akshaya Tritiya residuals and CV replacement demands. West Asia-driven fuel price uncertainty and an-above normal heatwave forecast remain the primary watch-outs.

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