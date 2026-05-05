Met Gala 2026: Ananya Birla's Mysterious Mask Steals The Spotlight—Check Pictures

Indian businesswoman Ananya Birla made a striking debut at the Met Gala 2026, with her ensemble exuding mystery and intrigue. Instead of going fully visible, as debutants do, she chose to wear a full-face metallic mask, making her one of the most discussed guests of the night. Ananya along with filmmaker Karan Johar was among the debutants at the annual fashion gala in New York city this year.

Dramatic Black Couture Look

For her debut Met Gala appearance, Ananya wore a black ensemble designed by London-based designer Robert Wun. The outfit featured a structured peplum jacket paired with a voluminous pleated floor-length skirt. The dramatic silhouette gave her a strong, sculptural, and powerful look. A light blue shirt peeked through the jacket, adding colour to the black ensemble.

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The Mask

What truly stood out was the sculptural metallic mask created by renowned Indian artist Subodh Gupta. Crafted from stainless steel, the mask completely covered her face, turning her into a living piece of art and creating a vibe of mystery, power, and strength. Gupta, who is known for transforming everyday objects into high art, blending Indian cultural elements with contemporary fashion, produced a piece that many called a bold statement that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Ananya completed her look with a multi-gemstone necklace from Mehta & Sons. The look combined fashion, sculpture, and symbolism. Kapoor chose to keep the outfit strong and dramatic.Creative consultant Chandni Modha played a key role in bringing all the elements together, ensuring the entire look felt like one complete story rather than separate pieces. With minimal makeup and hair left open, and the mask covering her face, she shifted the focus from celebrity to the art itself.

Netizens and fashion enthusiasts praised Ananya for her unconventional debut. The internet referred to her as a mystery of the night. Her masked appearance went viral, igniting discussions about her identity and statement through the bold piece.



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Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla is an Indian businesswoman, singer, and mental health advocate. She is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla. She is known for founding and owning Svatantra Microfin, one of India's largest microfinance companies, at the age of 17. Apart from business, Ananya is also a successful pop singer, widening her global audience.

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