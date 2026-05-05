Value 360 Communications IPO Day 2: Check Subscription Status, GMP, And Other Details

Value 360 Communications IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) for Value 360 Communications Limited opened on Monday and is open for subscription till Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Shares of Value 360 Communications are scheduled to be listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange, on May 11, 2026.

Here is the day 2 subscription status, the latest GMP, IPO details, and everything you need to know about the Value 360 Communications IPO.

Value 360 Communications IPO Subscription Status

As of 12:06 pm on day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 0.51 times, the retail segment was booked 0.12 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 0.42 times. QIBs have subscribed 17 times.

Value 360 Communications IPO GMP

On day 2 of the IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) remain flat around noon. With an upper price band of Rs 98, the shares are expected to be listed at Rs 98, according to InvestorGain.

Value 360 Communications IPO Details

The integrated communications firm's offer comprises up to 42,54,000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value. The total issue size is Rs 41.69 crore. The price band is set at Rs 95 to Rs 98 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

The anchor round was on May 3, 2026, while allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised on May 7, 2026. Following the IPO, the company's shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange, on May 11, 2026.

About Value 360 Communications

Value 360 Communications Limited is an integrated communications and marketing solutions provider, offering end-to-end services across public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and strategic communications.

Established in 2009, the company has evolved into a full-service platform delivering data-driven and AI-powered marketing solutions to a diverse clientele across industries. The company has received multiple industry awards and continues to focus on scalable, asset-light growth driven by technology, creativity, and strategic partnerships.

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