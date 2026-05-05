'Raja Shivaji' Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Drama Sees Monday Dip

Riteish Deshmukh's historical action drama 'Raja Shivaji' was under the weekday test with its first Monday at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the film witnessed the expected drop in collections, but maintained respectable occupancy, especially in its original Marathi version.

'Raja Shivaji' - Box Office Collection Day 4

On Monday (Day 4), the film collected Rs 5.60 crore net across 5,145 shows with an overall occupancy of 21.5%, as per Sacnilk reports. This represents a 53.3% drop from Sunday's collection of Rs 12 crore. The Marathi version continued to dominate, contributing the major share with strong audience turnout in Maharashtra.

As of Day 4, the total India net collections are valued at Rs 39.50 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 46.95 crore.

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Language-Wise Occupancy

Marathi: The Marathi version is the backbone of the film currently, pulling viewers in mass numbers. The film collected Rs 4.25 crore in Marathi across 1,735 shows. The occupancy rate was an impressive 42%.

Hindi: The Hindi-language version earned Rs 1.35 crore from 3,410 shows. However, occupancy was a mere 11%.

Occupancy - Day 4

Marathi (2D): The mornings started with low 12.17% occupancy rates before the afternoon witnessed a surge to 39.83%. Evening shows rose to 42.33%, while the night shows closed the day at 46.67%.

Hindi (2D): The morning shows reported 5.31%, while the afternoons got better with 10.85%. Adding further positive improvements, the evening and night shows reported 13.46% and 15% occupancy rates.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Marathi (2D): Pune and Nashik led with the highest occupancy at 46.8% each from 317 and 47 shows, respectively. Mumbai recorded a solid 32.5% from 515 shows, while Kolhapur maintained a strong 39.3% occupancy from 39 shows.

Hindi (2D): Pune continued its strong performance with 28.0% occupancy from 47 shows. Mumbai recorded a decent 15.8% from 113 shows. NCR had the highest number of shows (303), but managed only 7.5% occupancy, while most other centres stayed in single digits.

Box Office - Strong Weekend Performance

The film opened with a solid Rs 11.35 crore, out of which the Marathi version alone raked in Rs 8 crore. The opening weekend collected a cumulative Rs 22.55 crore, with the first Saturday bringing in Rs 10.55 crore and Sunday garnering Rs 12 crore.

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However, the film followed the weekday trend and dropped to a low of Rs 5.60 crore on Monday.

While the film is in its first week, it may face competition from other releases like 'Bhooth Bangla' and new films like 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' and 'Michael'.

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