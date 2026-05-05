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Mahindra And Mahindra Declares Final Dividend For FY26 — Check Record Date

M&M declared final dividend of Rs 33 per share.

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Mahindra And Mahindra Declares Final Dividend For FY26 — Check Record Date

Mahindra and Mahindra declared a final dividend of Rs 33 per share for the fiscal year 2025-26, along with quarterly results on Tuesday, May 5.

"Final Dividend of Rs. 33 (660%) per Ordinary (Equity) Shares of the face value of Rs. 5 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2026 (vis-à-vis Rs. 25.3 (506%) per Ordinary (Equity) Shares, declared for the previous financial year ended 31st March 2025)," the company said in an exchange filing.

The record date for final dividend is Friday, 3rd July 2026.

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