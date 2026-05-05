Raymond Q4 Results: Profit Slumps 90% On One-Time Loss

Raymond Ltd. reported a sharp fall in fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, even as revenue and operating performance improved year on year.

Net profit fell 99.2% to Rs 1.1 crore in Q4 from Rs 133 crore a year earlier. The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 20 crore during the quarter, which weighed on the bottom line.

Revenue rose 8.1% to Rs 603 crore from Rs 558 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 37.8% to Rs 75.5 crore from Rs 54.8 crore, while margin expanded to 12.5% from 9.8%.

Other income declined to Rs 9.6 crore from Rs 43.9 crore a year earlier. The company reported a tax credit of Rs 7.8 crore, compared with a tax expense of Rs 8.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Catch all the live updates on Q4 results here.

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