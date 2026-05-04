Bengal Election Results: A Look At Biggest Winning Margins As BJP Wave Sweeps State

Since 2011, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has ruled the state of West Bengal; this time, however, the BJP has stopped the continuous run. The TMC is getting ready to move to the opposition benches for the first time in over a decade, as the BJP is expected to gain about 200 seats and take control of West Bengal for the first time.

There has been a huge margin of votes between the winning candidates in many constituencies across West Bengal. The trailing parties are behind by anything from 44,800 to 90,000 votes across the 27 constituencies.

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BJP's Sikha Chaterjee has secured close to 166,300 votes in Dabgram Fulbari, while her rival TMC's Ranjan Sil Sharma is trailing with 68585, a startling difference of 97,715.

Similarly, in Siliguri, BJP's Shankar Gosh has won 11,9785 votes against TMC's Goutam Deb, who is trailing with 47,219, a gap of 72,566 votes.

In Matigara-Naxalbari constituency, BJP's Anandamay Barman is leading by 166,905 votes while TMC's Shankar Malakar is trailing by 62640 votes, a huge margin of 104,265 votes.

In the Kutali constituency, the TMC candidate, Ganesh Chandra Mondal, has won the seat with a huge margin of 59,276 votes after securing 146,435 votes against the BJP candidate Madhabi Mahalder, who lost while securing 87,159 votes.

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