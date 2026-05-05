OnePlus Summer Sale Brings Price Cuts On OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Pad 4, Others — Details Inside

The OnePlus Summer Sale is set to begin on May 8 at midnight, bringing attractive discounts on smartphones, tablets, and audio products. For those keen to purchase OnePlus devices, the sale will make smartphones like OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13, OnePlus Pad series, TWS earbuds, and wireless headphones more affordable. The offers will be available across OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Blinkit. Customers can also avail instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options during the sale period.

OnePlus Smartphone Offers During Summer Sale

Below are the smartphone deals that OnePlus Summer Sale features:

OnePlus 15: The latest flagship from the OnePlus stable will be available at Rs 4,000 instant discount on its price of Rs 77,999, bringing the effective price down to Rs 73,999.

OnePlus 13: The OnePlus 13 offer is even more enticing, with a total discount of Rs 12,000 (Rs 7,000 instant and Rs 5,000 bank offer), bringing the price down to Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 15R: The “flagship killer” will be available for Rs 50,999, after a Rs 2,000 straight discount and Rs 2,000 bank offer.

OnePlus 13R: The OnePlus 13R is getting a Rs 3,000 price cut and Rs 2,000 bank discount — bringing the offer price down to Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 13s: The compact flagship can be bought for Rs 46,999 during the sale, after Rs 5,000 price cut and Rs 3,000 bank offer.

OnePlus Nord 6: The latest Nord model will be priced at Rs 36,999, receiving a Rs 2,000 bank discount.

OnePlus Pad Offers

OnePlus Pad 4: The price of the OnePlus Pad 4 will drop to Rs 54,999 after a Rs 5,000 bank discount, along with a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth Rs 5,499.

OnePlus Pad 3: Buyers of the OnePlus Pad 3 will get it for Rs 48,999 (Rs 1,000 discount) plus a free Stylo 2.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: The tablet is getting a Rs 1,000 price cut and Rs 2,000 bank discount, bringing the price down to Rs 24,999, bundled with a free Go 2 Stylo.

OnePlus Pad Lite: The OnePlus Pad Lite will be available for Rs 14,999, after Rs 1,000 straight discount and Rs 2,000 bank offer.

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