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Godrej Properties, CDSL, Ambuja Cements And More Q4 Results Review: Check Buy, Hold, Sell Call and Revised Target Prices

HDFC Securities has reviewed the Q4 earnings of key companies including Godrej Properties, Ambuja Cements, Cholamandalam, Aditya Birla Capital, Ather Energy and CDSL, updating its views, target prices and investment ratings based on quarterly performance, outlook.

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Godrej Properties, CDSL, Ambuja Cements And More Q4 Results Review: Check Buy, Hold, Sell Call and Revised Target Prices
HDFC Securities has come out with a mixed set of recommendations for Ambuja Cements, Godrej Properties, CDSL, Aditya Birla Capital, Cholamandalam following the March quarter earnings.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
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Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
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Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
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Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
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Godrej Properties Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Report

HDFC Securities has come out with a mixed set of recommendations for Ambuja Cements, Godrej Properties, CDSL, Aditya Birla Capital, Cholamandalam following the March quarter earnings, maintaining a bullish stance on select stocks, revises target price while flagging valuation and margin risks in others.

Among cement players, the brokerage has maintained a ‘Buy' rating on Ambuja Cement with an unchanged target price of Rs 580, even as it cut FY27/28 Ebitda estimates by 8% and 2%, citing cost pressures and subdued pricing. The company has now shifted focus towards opex reduction and moderated capex, aiming to improve margins over the medium term.

In the real estate space, Godrej Properties remains a top pick, with HDFC Securities raising its target price to Rs 2,194, factoring in strong presales momentum, robust launch pipeline and improving cash flow visibility. The brokerage sees a potential rerating backed by a clear path to 20% RoE by FY28.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Godrej Properties More Q4 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Ambuja Cements Shares in Focus As Systematix Maintains Bullish Call After Q4 Results — Check Target Price

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