Bharti Hexacom Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

Bharti Hexacom's net profit saw a 8% uptick to Rs 482.4 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 446.7 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 2% uptick to Rs 2,510 crore, compared to Rs 2,414 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 4.3% to Rs 1,322 rore, compared to Rs 1,267 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 52.7% from 52.5%.

Bharti Hexacom Q1 (QoQ)

Net Profit up 8% to Rs 482.4 crore versus Rs 446.7 crore.

Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,510 crore versus Rs 2,414 crore.

Ebitda up 4.3% to Rs 1,322 crore versus Rs 1,267 crore.

Ebitda margin at 52.7% versus 52.5%.

Bharti Hexacom Stock Price Movement

Bharti Hexacom Ltd.'s share price saw a 6.80% downturn to settle at Rs 2,390.20 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.64% downturn for the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,645.80, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,645.80. During today's trading session, Bharti Hexacom Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 1,610.00 to Rs 1,646.50.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,430.00 and a high of Rs 1,955.60. On the performance front, Bharti Hexacom Ltd share price is down 13.03% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Bharti Hexacom Ltd is Rs 85,205.00 crore, with a P/E ratio of 76.44.

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