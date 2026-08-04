Kalyan Jewellers Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 32% Even As Margins Contract, Revenue Tops Rs 10,500 Crore

The revenue saw a 46% uptick to Rs 10,589 crore, compared to Rs 7,268 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 20.9% to Rs 632.5 crore, compared to Rs 523.3 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 6% from 7.2%.

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.'s net profit saw a 32% uptick to Rs 349 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 264 crore in the previous financial year.

Net Profit up 32% to Rs 349 crore versus Rs 264 crore.

Revenue up 45.7% to Rs 10,589 crore versus Rs 7,268 crore.

Ebitda up 20.9% to Rs 632.5 crore versus Rs 523.3 crore.

Ebitda margin at 6% versus 7.2%.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Movement

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd.'s share price saw a 2.73% downturn to settle at Rs 591.40 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.64% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 610.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 608.00. During today's trading session, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 586.55 to Rs 610.80.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 327.05 and a high of Rs 648.95. On the performance front, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd share price is down 0.85% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is Rs 53,039.41 crore, with a P/E ratio of 91.08.