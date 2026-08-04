Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, Revenue Exceeds Rs 58,500 Crore; ARPU Sees Uptick

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a nearly 12% sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, while revenue crossed the Rs 58,500-crore mark, supported by steady subscriber monetisation and an improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU).

The telecom major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,167 crore for the quarter, up 11.5% sequentially from Rs 7,325 crore. The figure, however, was below the Rs 8,543 crore consensus estimate.

Revenue from operations rose 5.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 58,539 crore, surpassing the Street estimate of Rs 56,896 crore.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 5.8% to Rs 33,303 crore, higher than the estimated Rs 32,510 crore. EBITDA margin was largely unchanged at 56.88%, compared with 56.86% in the previous quarter, but was marginally below the 57.1% estimate.

A key operational highlight was the improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU), which rose to Rs 264, ahead of analysts' expectation of Rs 261, indicating continued gains from tariff hikes and premium customer additions.

Within its India business, mobile revenue increased 4% sequentially to Rs 29,929 crore, while mobile EBITDA also grew 4% to Rs 18,187 crore.

The home broadband business reported 4% growth in revenue to Rs 2,288 crore, with EBITDA rising 2% to Rs 1,124 crore.

The direct-to-home (DTH) business posted 4% revenue growth to Rs 773 crore, while EBITDA edged up 1% to Rs 332 crore. Enterprise revenue rose 3% to Rs 5,665 crore, and enterprise EBITDA climbed 6% to Rs 2,492 crore.

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Bharti Airtel's mobile customer base expanded to 37.65 crore subscribers from 37.32 crore in the previous quarter.

The company also reported a 4.1% sequential decline in net debt to $16.7 billion, while capital expenditure increased 45% year-on-year to $1.41 billion, reflecting continued investments in network expansion and infrastructure.

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