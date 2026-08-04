SS Rajamouli Reveals Varanasi Is the First Non-English Film Shot Entirely In IMAX

Speaking about Varanasi for the first time in detail, SS Rajamouli said the Mahesh Babu-starrer will take audiences across different countries and time periods.

The film, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, is expected to release next year.

Story Travels Across Continents And Centuries

According to the director, Varanasi follows an expansive journey that begins in the holy city of Varanasi before moving to Antarctica and Africa. The narrative then shifts back in time to Ancient Rome before returning to Varanasi.

Explaining why the teaser revealed very little about the plot, Rajamouli said, "The journey of the Varanasi film goes from Varanasi to Antarctica, then to Africa, then travels back in time to Ancient Rome, and finally returns to Varanasi. We've released a teaser, but I didn't want to reveal too much because it wouldn't do justice to the film. Instead, we made a video showing the kind of experience audiences can expect, without revealing the story."

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Around 80% Of Filming Has Been Completed

Rajamouli also confirmed that production is nearing completion. He revealed that work on the script began in 2022 after the completion of RRR, and nearly four-and-a-half years have gone into developing the project.

Providing an update on filming, he said, "We've shot about 80 per cent of the film; the other 20 per cent is in progress. But we've finished the biggest action scenes. We still have the smaller scenes and everything in between."

The remaining portions are currently being filmed in Hyderabad, with the team aiming to wrap production before Dasara.

First Non-English Film Shot Entirely In IMAX

Rajamouli further disclosed that Varanasi has become the first non-English-language feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. He also explained that post-production is progressing alongside principal photography, with completed sequences immediately moving to editing and visual effects teams to ensure the project remains on schedule.

Cast, Timeline And Setting

Produced by Sri Durga Arts, Varanasi reportedly spans an extraordinary timeline from 512 CE to the year 2071. The story is said to feature an ancient kingdom, meteors threatening Varanasi, underground caves, and visually striking landscapes across Antarctica and Africa.

The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist who is described as a scientist. Shruti Haasan also plays a key role in the ensemble cast.

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