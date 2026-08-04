Pfizer Q2 Tops Wall Street Estimates, Driven By Surging Sales Of Blood Thinner Eliquis

Due to robust demand for the blood thinner Eliquis, Pfizer exceeded Wall Street projections for second-quarter profit and marginally increased on Tuesday the lower end of its full-year revenue prediction, according to reports.

While investors search for indications that Pfizer's $10 billion acquisition of Metsera might help develop a significant foothold in the rapidly expanding obesity sector, Pfizer is relying on newer medications to offset declining Covid sales and lessen reliance on ageing blockbuster treatments.

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The pharmaceutical company anticipates higher growth after 2028, even though its shares have dropped more than 50% from their peak during the pandemic, according to a report by Reuters.

The US pharmaceutical company has revised its projection from $59.5 billion to $62.5 billion to $60.5 billion to $62.5 billion for yearly revenues.

According to data gathered by LSEG, for the second quarter of 2026, Pfizer reported an adjusted profit of 77 cents per share, exceeding Wall Street consensus projections of 68 cents per share.

Outstanding worldwide demand for its popular blood thinner, Eliquis, together with fundamental cost-management initiatives, were the main driver of this outstanding company performance.

Revenues for the quarter totalled $15.03 billion, easily surpassing analyst projections of $14.41 billion.

Operational revenues increased by 5% year over year, excluding contributions from the company's dwindling COVID-19 product range (Comirnaty and Paxlovid).

Strong development in non-COVID categories was demonstrated by the 18% increase in total operational revenue from recently introduced and acquired products.

The blood thinner, which is co-marketed with Bristol Myers Squibb, saw a 19% operational increase thanks to greater volume demands globally and improved net price dynamics within the US, according to Business Wire.

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Pfizer is planning for impending patent expirations on older portfolio blockbusters while overseeing a major shift away from pandemic reliance. The full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS projection of $2.80 to $3.00 per share was reiterated by the corporation, according to a handout by Pfizer.

Management increased its efficiency initiatives to save an extra $2.5 billion in costs through 2029, bringing the targeted total net savings to $6.7 billion, in order to ensure a targeted return to higher, sustainable growth after 2028. Investors are also keeping a careful eye on a $10 billion acquisition of Metsera, which might open up a foothold in the profitable and rapidly expanding obesity medication industry.

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