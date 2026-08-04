Trisha Krishnan Net Worth: Inside Her Rs 85 Crore Fortune, Luxury Homes, Cars And Lifestyle

South Indian star Trisha Krishnan has been one of the biggest names in Indian cinema for over two decades. She remains among the industry's highest-paid actresses, thanks to blockbuster films, brand endorsements and smart investments.

According to multiple media reports, Trisha's estimated net worth is around Rs 85 crore.

How Trisha Built Her Wealth?

Acting is Trisha's biggest source of income. After the success of Ponniyin Selvan and Leo, reports suggest she increased her remuneration and now charges Rs 10-12 crore per film. Earlier reports had estimated her fee at Rs 5-10 crore, depending on the project.

Apart from films, Trisha reportedly earns around Rs 9 crore every year through endorsement deals with jewellery, fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

Inside Her Luxury Homes

Trisha has also invested in real estate. Her main home is a luxury bungalow on Cenotaph Road in Chennai, which is reportedly worth more than Rs 10 crore. The Chennai bungalow is also where she reportedly lives with her mother and her pets.

She also owns a premium property in Hyderabad, valued at around Rs 6-6.5 crore, where she often stays while working on Telugu films.

Some reports also claim that the actress owns a residential property in London, although its value has not been revealed.

Collection Of Luxury Cars

The 41-year-old actress is also known for her expensive car collection, which is estimated to be worth Rs 3-4 crore. According to reports, she owns cars including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Range Rover Evoque, and Audi models.

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From Beauty Queen To Superstar

Before entering films, Trisha won several beauty pageants, which helped launch her acting career. Trisha made her acting debut with Jodi (1999) before becoming a star with films such as Varsham, Saamy, Ghilli, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, 96, Ponniyin Selvan, and Leo. Her ability to stay relevant across generations has made her one of the most successful actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Growing Net Worth

According to industry reports, Trisha's wealth reflects not just her successful film career but also her strong brand value and smart investments.

With major films like Thug Life and Viduthalai Part 2 in the pipeline, trade experts believe her earnings and net worth could continue to grow in the coming years.

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