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'Trisha' Remark Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin To Be Released On Station Bail, Tamil Nadu Govt Tells Madras HC

The Madras High Court directed police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail after completing questioning in the case over his remarks about actor Trisha.

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'Trisha' Remark Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin To Be Released On Station Bail, Tamil Nadu Govt Tells Madras HC
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The Madras High Court granted on Tuesday significant relief to Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, directing the police to release him on station bail the same day after completing their questioning in connection with a case over his controversial remarks about actor Trisha.

The direction came hours after Udhayanidhi was arrested and taken to Thanjavur for questioning. During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government's Advocate General told the court that the DMK leader had been taken into custody following complaints lodged by women and would be released once the inquiry was completed, according to reports.

Taking note of the government's submission, the court directed the police to conclude the questioning on Tuesday itself and not continue it into the following day.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin After Arrest: 'Will Face It Legally, Fake News Propagated Using Cut-Copy-Paste'

The judge also ordered that Udhayanidhi be released on station bail immediately after the inquiry, in accordance with the law. The court further allowed the bail plea filed by the DMK leader, while directing him to cooperate fully with the investigation and comply with all requirements of the probe.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin Controversy Explained As TVK Slams DMK Leader's Remark On Actor Trisha

The order was passed during the hearing of proceedings arising from the case registered against Udhayanidhi over remarks he made about actor Trisha during a protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

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