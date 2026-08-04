'Trisha' Remark Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin To Be Released On Station Bail, Tamil Nadu Govt Tells Madras HC

The Madras High Court granted on Tuesday significant relief to Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, directing the police to release him on station bail the same day after completing their questioning in connection with a case over his controversial remarks about actor Trisha.

The direction came hours after Udhayanidhi was arrested and taken to Thanjavur for questioning. During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government's Advocate General told the court that the DMK leader had been taken into custody following complaints lodged by women and would be released once the inquiry was completed, according to reports.

Taking note of the government's submission, the court directed the police to conclude the questioning on Tuesday itself and not continue it into the following day.

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The judge also ordered that Udhayanidhi be released on station bail immediately after the inquiry, in accordance with the law. The court further allowed the bail plea filed by the DMK leader, while directing him to cooperate fully with the investigation and comply with all requirements of the probe.

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The order was passed during the hearing of proceedings arising from the case registered against Udhayanidhi over remarks he made about actor Trisha during a protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

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