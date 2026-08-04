Udhayanidhi Stalin Controversy Explained As TVK Slams DMK Leader's Remark On Actor Trisha

A political row erupted in Tamil Nadu after a video of DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin speaking at a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur went viral on social media.

According to NDTV, Stalin was addressing the gathering when some people in the crowd started repeatedly chanting actor Trisha's name while the leader was criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK Chief Vijay.

The controversy escalated after critics alleged that Stalin responded to the crowd with a double-meaning remark involving actor Trisha, triggering outrage from political parties and social media users. The remark was widely described by opponents as inappropriate and vulgar, The Print reported.

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How Did Vijay's TVK React?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) strongly condemned Stalin's remarks. According to NDTV, TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan described the comments as 'disgusting', 'obscene', 'vulgar', and 'shameful'.

Rhevanth Charan stated that making such remarks against anyone was completely unacceptable and alleged that the episode reflected the DMK's political culture and declining standards. India Today reported that Charan also accused the DMK of resorting to provocation after its protest failed to gain traction.

TVK leaders alleged that the DMK was trying to divert public attention by creating controversy instead of focusing on the Cauvery issue, NDTV reported.

How Did The Congress React?

Congress leader Karti P. Chidambaram criticised Stalin's remarks, stating that political discourse should maintain dignity and respect, particularly when referring to women, India Today reported. Chidambaram stated that political disagreements should not descend into personal or derogatory comments.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Clarification

Stalin denied making any offensive or double-meaning remarks about actor Trisha and said that his comments had been deliberately misrepresented, India Today reported. He maintained that he was speaking about the Cauvery issue and criticising the state government, and alleged that his speech had been taken out of context in order to manufacture a controversy. Stalin accused rivals of twisting his remarks for political gain.

How Did The BJP React?

The BJP also criticised Stalin over the incident, with Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy calling the alleged remark 'disgusting', 'vulgar', 'obscene', and 'shameful', and demanding action against the DMK leader, NDTV reported.

BJP leader Vinoj P. Selvam also criticised Stalin, stating that it was shocking for a former actor to make such remarks about a fellow artist, and urged the actors' association to condemn the statement, as reported by NDTV.

Political Row Continues

The controversy has intensified the political confrontation between the DMK and Vijay's TVK, with leaders from multiple parties continuing to exchange sharp accusations, according to media reports.

While opposition parties have demanded accountability over the alleged remark, Udhayanidhi Stalin has maintained that his comments have been distorted and insists he did not make any objectionable reference to actor Trisha, according to his public clarification.

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