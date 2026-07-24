'Chief Minister Is Ready': Tamil Nadu Speaker Says TVK Govt Will Bring Industrial Revolution In State

A charter of demands from industry representatives, along with a separate 10-point wishlist from the MSME sector, landed on Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker J C T Prabhakar's desk on Friday, as he presided over the Tamizhar 4.0 Global Trade & Business Summit in Chennai.

Fielding questions from reporters at the sidelines of the event, Prabhakar framed the moment as part of a larger pattern, arguing that a wave of recent government announcements pointed to nothing short of an industrial turnaround underway in the state.

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Prabhakar linked the summit's demands to what he described as a broader shift already in motion, telling reporters the state's forthcoming budget session would extend this momentum through fresh, business-friendly measures. Confidence in the administration's readiness featured heavily in his remarks: he characterised the chief minister as someone who has internalised what the public and industry are asking for, down to the finer details, and is willing to act on it.

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MSME Charter Seeks Direct Line To Chief Minister

Separately, representatives pressing the MSME sector's case handed Prabhakar a list of 10 specific asks meant for the government's attention. Beyond simply submitting the charter, the group indicated it wants a direct audience with the chief minister to walk through the proposals in greater depth.

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Organising the summit was the Tamilian Trade, Business and Agriculture Council, referred to locally by its Tamil name, Tamizhar Thozhil Vaniga Velan Perumandram, which brought industry voices face-to-face with state leadership over the course of the event.

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