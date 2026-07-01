Rs 35-Crore Plot To Derail Vijay? TVK MLA Alleges Horse-Trading; Ex-DMK Minister Named

The Tamil Nadu Police detained three people in connection with an alleged horse-trading attempt to topple the Vijay-led administration.

The action was taken following claims made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA N Ilaiyaraja that he was paid Rs 35 crore to sway his vote on a planned assembly resolution against the House Speaker, as reported by TOI.

According to a police press release on Wednesday, the probe has also identified former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother, V Ashok Kumar, as being linked to the conspiracy.

Ilaiyaraja filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29, claiming that a man named Thirunavukkarasu contacted him on behalf of members of a major political party, claiming to be the head of an opinion polling organisation called Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS).

The TVK lawmaker was allegedly later informed by the caller that a resolution would be proposed against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and was requested to vote in a specific way, even though he was a member of the ruling party. He allegedly offered Llaiyaraja up to Rs 35 crore in exchange.

According to the MLA, he declined the offer and told the caller not to get in touch with him. But Thirunavukkarasu allegedly threatened him, saying that if he revealed the discussion, he and his family would suffer the repercussions.

According to police, the investigation further showed that Naresh had met V Ashok Kumar in Chennai, who is the brother of former DMK minister and Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji. Investigators further said that Thirunavukkarasu got in touch with Ilaiyaraja at Ashok Kumar and Senthil Balaji's request.

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TVK Minister P. Nirmal Kumar blamed former Chief Minister MK Stalin for refusing to accept the recent election loss and accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party of attempting to overthrow the government. Senthil Balaji's accomplices, who allegedly supported the intimidation and bribery effort, were connected to the arrests.

The DMK filed a counter-complaint with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi after rejecting the accusations. The petition, which was filed by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, charges MDMK president Vaiko and Minister Vijay with trying to unlawfully force the resignation of two DMK-allied MDMK MLAs.

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