Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Mumbai, Thane To Receive Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai witnessed intense monsoon showers on early Wednesday morning, causing widespread disruption across the city and its suburbs, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further deterioration in weather conditions.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wednesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms in Mumbai and Thane. Palghar is likely to receive heavy rain at a few locations.

Private weather tracker AccuWeather has also forecast persistent heavy rainfall through the day and night, with the day temperature to be around 28°C and night temperature to ne around 26°C. The precipitation probability is 100%

Yesterday, heavy rainfall through the day led to multiple incidents of tree falls and traffic disruption, particularly across the western suburbs. The intensification of the southwest monsoon led to rapid water accumulation across low-lying pockets, affecting both residential and commercial hubs.

A major incident near DN Nagar Metro Station saw an uprooted tree crash onto a transit bus and nearby structures, bringing traffic to a standstill. Another large tree collapse on Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road in Andheri blocked a key arterial stretch. Fire brigade teams and civic staff were deployed with mechanised equipment to clear the debris and restore movement.

Visuals from several parts of the city showed slow-moving traffic and severely reduced visibility, adding to commuter distress during peak hours.

The IMD has cautioned residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially during intense spells, and to stay away from weak structures, trees, and waterlogged areas.

With heavy rain expected to continue, authorities remain on alert for further incidents of flooding, tree falls, and traffic snarls, as Mumbai braces for another day of monsoon-related disruptions.

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