Mumbai Lake Water Levels See Slight Rise As Monsoon Intensifies; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Amid intense rainfall in Mumbai and nearby regions, the water levels in the seven critical lakes are beginning to surge. As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, the combined stock in these seven lakes increased to 7.18% from 6.75% a day ago, bringing much-needed relief amid concerns over water supply.

These lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar - are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar and Thane. The levels in these reservoirs continued to decline throughout June due to the delayed monsoon and insufficient rainfall.

Heavy rainfall expectations throughout the week have eased concerns over water supply constraints in Mumbai. In the past 24 hours in Mumbai, the Byculla Fire Station recorded 162.52 mm of rainfall, the highest in the city region. In the western suburbs, BKC Fire Station received the most rainfall at 132 mm, while Mankhurd Fire Station topped the eastern suburbs with 170.4 mm between 7 a.m. on June 30 and 7 a.m. on July 1, the BMC data showed.

Data for individual lakes revealed that Upper Vaitarna still remained completely empty. However, Modak Sagar lake recorded a surge in its level to 20% compared to 18% a day ago. Similarly, Tansa lake, which was nearly empty on June 30, now stands at 2.72% storage of its total capacity of 1,45,080 million litres. Middle Vaitarna also recorded a marginal surge in its level to 11.71% of its total storage capacity of 1,93,530 million litres.

Despite significant rainfall, Bhatsa lake level fell below the 5% mark, the BMC data showed. The water stock in Vihar lake increased significantly over the past 24 hours, jumping to over 50%, compared to 45.62% a day ago. Tulsi lake also surged to 28% of its total capacity. Overall, the combined stock in all seven lakes was at 1,03,871 million litres compared to the total capacity of 14.47 million litres. A day ago, this level was at 97,666 million litres.

The data showed that most of the lakes recorded significant rainfall of up to 200 mm in the past 24 hours, helping raise water levels. As rainfall picks up pace, the water levels in these lakes are likely to surge further in the coming weeks.

Mumbai Weather Alert:

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai till July 4. The weather agency has issued an orange alert for the city during this period, with a warning that “extremely heavy” rainfall may “very likely” occur on July 3 and 4. The neighbouring cities of Thane, Palghar are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For This Week; 'Extremely Heavy' Rain Likely On July 3

Nashik may also see intense rainfall through the week, the IMD said. Both Thane and Palghar are predicted to receive “extremely heavy” rainfall at isolated places on July 3 and 4, which may help accelerate the water replenishment process of some of the lakes. The weather agency classifies "extremely heavy" rainfall as 204.5 mm or more of rain in 24 hours.

High Tide Alert:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued high tide and low tide alerts for July 1 and 2. According to the civic body's weather update, the city will experience a high tide of 4.22 metres at 1:10 PM, followed by a low tide of 1.91 metres at 7:16 PM. On July 2, another high tide of 3.69 metres is expected at 12:56 AM, while the low tide will be 0.78 metres at 6:39 AM.

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