Mumbai Lake Water Levels Rise Above 8% Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert Till July 5

Mumbai's seven lakes, which supply drinking water to the city, have recorded a further rise in water levels following intense and widespread rainfall across coastal Maharashtra. After crossing the 7% mark on Wednesday, the combined water stock in the reservoirs increased to 8.12% on Thursday. According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the seven lakes now hold 1,17,532 million litres of water, against their total storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

These lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar - are spread across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. The gradual increase in the water stock of these critical reservoirs brings much needed relief as they had continued to decline throughout June due to the delayed onset of the monsoon.

Latest Water Levels In Lakes Supplying Water To Mumbai

According to data released by the BMC on Thursday, water levels improved across most of Mumbai's seven lakes. Modak Sagar's level jumped to 22.35% of its capacity, up from 20% a day earlier.

Tansa Lake, which was nearly empty on June 30, has climbed to 3.60% of its total storage capacity of 1,45,080 million litres. Middle Vaitarna also registered a slight increase, reaching 12.38% of its total capacity of 1,93,530 million litres.

Among the other reservoirs, Vihar Lake witnessed a sharp rise in water stock, crossing 57%, compared to 50.77% a day earlier. Tulsi Lake's storage also increased to 33.96% of its capacity.

However, Upper Vaitarna continued to have no live storage, while Bhatsa was at nearly 6%, the data showed.

The data showed that the rainfall recorded in the catchment areas has helped improve water storage across seven lakes. According to the BMC, all the reservoirs received light to heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. Tulsi Lake recorded the highest rainfall at 207 mm, which falls in the "extremely heavy" rainfall category, while Vihar Lake received 195 mm. The remaining lakes recorded rainfall ranging between 22 mm and 70 mm, the BMC data showed.

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Mumbai Weather Alert

The IMD has issued a red alert warning for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane till 10 a.m. on Thursday as “intense spells of rain were very likely to occur at isolated places.” The IMD has already issued a red alert for Palghar and Thane for the entire day, warning of “extreme” rainfall in some areas.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai city and suburbs. There is a possibility of extremely heavy rain at some places towards late night or early morning. Additionally, there is a strong likelihood of occasional gusty winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kmph,” the BMC posted on X on Thursday.

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According to the BMC, from 8 a.m. on July 1 to 6 a.m. on July 2, Mumbai city recorded 134 mm, the eastern suburbs 164 mm, and the western suburbs 149 mm of rainfall. With more rainfall expected ahead, the IMD has urged residents to remain cautious and issued an orange alert for the city till July 5.

As per the official data, Santacruz weather station logged 166 mm rainfall, while Juhu airport followed closely at 164.5 mm. Vikhroli, Ram Mandir, Bandra, Sion were some other stations that recorded over 115 mm rainfall, which comes in the “very heavy” category of the IMD.

For the remaining week, the agency has issued mostly an orange alert for the coastal districts till July 5. Rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as “extremely heavy” by the weather agency.

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Nashik may also see intense rainfall through the week, the IMD predicted. The heightened rainfall activity in these places in the coming days is expected to accelerate the water replenishment process of some of the lakes.

High Tide Alert

Amid heightened rainfall activity, Mumbai is also expected to witness high tide on Thursday. As per the BMC, a high tide is expected at 1:45 p.m. with a wave height of 4.27 metres, followed by low tide at 7:49 p.m. at 1.82 metres. Another high tide is forecast at 1:31 a.m. on July 3 at 3.71 metres, while low tide will occur at 7:11 a.m. with a height of 0.88 metres.

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