Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Red For Palghar

Mumbai witnessed intense monsoon showers on early Thursday morning triggering widespread flooding in several low-lying areas on the third day, leaving citizens stranded in various pockets as stormwater drains overflowed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Thursday for Mumbai and Thane while a red for Palghar, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Private weather tracker AccuWeather has also forecast persistent heavy rainfall through the day and night, with the day temperature to be around 29°C and night temperature to ne around 26°C. The precipitation probability is 100%. The allergy outlook for dust and dander is "very high."

Authorities have declared a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Palghar district in the next 24 hours. The Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district.

According to officials, very heavy rains are likely in Thane district in the next three days. The downpour since late Tuesday night caused severe waterlogging across several residential belts.

Several localities in Thane district, including Ambernath, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi, were completely flooded, leaving citizens stranded in various pockets as stormwater drains failed to cope with the deluge.

According to an official release by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Mayor instructed civic officials to remain on high alert and deploy all necessary resources to ensure citizens do not face prolonged hardships.

Palghar disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam stated that while the district has received very heavy rainfall, no major untoward incidents or casualties have been reported as of late Wednesday evening.