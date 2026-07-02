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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Red For Palghar

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar with schools closed due to extremely heavy rainfall forecast.

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Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane And Red For Palghar
7 minutes ago

Mumbai witnessed intense monsoon showers on early Thursday morning triggering widespread flooding in several low-lying areas on the third day, leaving citizens stranded in various pockets as stormwater drains overflowed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Thursday for Mumbai and Thane while a red for Palghar, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Private weather tracker AccuWeather has also forecast persistent heavy rainfall through the day and night, with the day temperature to be around 29°C and night temperature to ne around 26°C. The precipitation probability is 100%. The allergy outlook for dust and dander is "very high."

Authorities have declared a red alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Palghar district in the next 24 hours. The Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district.

According to officials, very heavy rains are likely in Thane district in the next three days. The downpour since late Tuesday night caused severe waterlogging across several residential belts.

Several localities in Thane district, including Ambernath, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi, were completely flooded, leaving citizens stranded in various pockets as stormwater drains failed to cope with the deluge.

According to an official release by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Mayor instructed civic officials to remain on high alert and deploy all necessary resources to ensure citizens do not face prolonged hardships.

Palghar disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam stated that while the district has received very heavy rainfall, no major untoward incidents or casualties have been reported as of late Wednesday evening.

Jul 02, 2026 07:36 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live: Floodwater Seeps Home In Ulhasnagar

In Ulhasnagar township in Thane district, floodwaters seeped into residential quarters, leaving a 70-year-old woman stranded inside her home in the Jijamata locality for hours before being rescued by fire brigade personnel.
 

Jul 02, 2026 07:23 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live: BMC Releases Data Of Rainfall In MM

From 8 AM on July 1, 2026, to 6 AM on July 2, 2026, Mumbai city recorded 134 mm, the eastern suburbs 164 mm, and the western suburbs 149 mm of rainfall. Places in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area that recorded the highest rainfall.

Jul 02, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live: Two Girls Suffer Electric Shock

Two teenage girls suffered an electric shock while wading through rainwater accumulated on the road near a bridge in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai and were hospitalised. The incident occurred near the Nerul LP Bridge amid heavy rains, said Sachin Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell. Kadam said the girls are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are out of danger. 

When asked about the circumstances leading to the incident, Kadam told PTI that the accumulated water might have become electrically charged, possibly after a part of an underground MSEB cable got exposed.

The girls are identified as Shubhangi Balkhande, 17 and Ujjwala Wagh, 19.

Jul 02, 2026 06:53 (IST)
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Mumbai Rains Live: Skymet Weather Update

The day's weather will see a high likelihood of rain throughout, with morning showers expected to bring about 33.0 mm of rainfall. Temperatures will range from 26.0°C in the early hours to peaking at 28.0°C during the evening, accompanied by humidity levels between 87% and 95%.

Cloud cover remains low, but rain persists into the night with an accumulation of up to 68.0 mm. Winds will vary slightly, reaching speeds from 15.2 km/h in the morning to a brisker 21.0 km/h by evening before settling at around 15.3 km/h through the nighttime hours.

 

(Source: Skymet)

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