Mumbai High Tide Alert: BMC Issues Advisory As Heavy Rains Lash City

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai. According to the advisory, a high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 1:45 pm (1345 hrs), while a low tide of 1.82 metres is expected at 7:49 pm (1949 hrs).

Mumbai has been placed under a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as heavy to very heavy monsoon rainfall continues across the city and neighbouring regions.

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The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai until July 4, with a warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 3. Widespread rainfall activity is expected across Central Maharashtra until July 6, with very heavy showers predicted in ghat areas and parts of Marathwada, accompanied by the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning.

Several parts of Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The eastern suburbs received an average of 109 mm of rainfall, followed by the western suburbs at 87 mm and the island city at 86 mm. Mankhurd recorded the highest rainfall at 170.4 mm, while Byculla, Mumbai Central and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) also witnessed intense showers.

The BMC received waterlogging complaints from areas including Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Kurla, Vikhroli, Powai, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund.

Mumbai also reported one rain-related death after the body of 33-year-old Mohammad Ali Khan was recovered near Trombay Jetty. Khan had gone missing on June 29 after being swept away in Vashi Creek.

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The combined water stock in the city's seven reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar, increased from 6.75 per cent to 7.18 per cent of total capacity. While Vihar Lake crossed the 50 per cent mark and Modak Sagar rose to 20 per cent, Upper Vaitarna remained empty and Bhatsa stayed below 5 per cent.

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