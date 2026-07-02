Maharashtra Rain Fury: Red Alert For Palghar, Pune Ghats; 10 Districts On Orange Alert, 15 On Yellow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for multiple districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, warning of heavy to very rainfall as well as 'extremely' heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Thursday.

This means that some areas in these districts may witness over 204.5 mm rainfall in the next 24 hours, raising the risk of waterlogging, flooding, and disruption to normal life.

The agency has issued a red alert for Palghar and ghats of Pune for Thursday. Other coastal districts such as Thane, Mumbai, Raigad are also expected to witness similar weather conditions, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for today.

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The intense rainfall activity, which comes after a delayed monsoon in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, is expected to maintain its momentum through the week.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, the city recorded 134 mm of rainfall between 8 a.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday. With more rainfall expected ahead, the IMD has urged residents to remain cautious and follow weather advisories.

Weather in Maharashtra on July 2:

Red alert: The IMD has issued an extreme rain alert at isolated places in Palghar, Ghats of Pune (over 204.5 mm in 24 hours).

Orange alert: Extreme rainfall at isolated places very likely in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Satara (over 204.5 mm in 24 hours); thunderstorms, lightning and up to very heavy rainfall in Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Ghats of Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, among others (115.6 - 204.5 mm over 24 hours).

Yellow alert: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places very likely in Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Jalna, Parbani, Beed, Hingoli, Gadchiroli, among other districts.

Weather This Week:

According to the IMD, coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, will continue witnessing up to very heavy rainfall with isolated “extremely” heavy rainfall till July 5. The agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during this period. It also issued a red alert for Raigad and Thane for July 4.

Other districts of Maharashtra are also expected to receive widespread “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places” till July 5. As a result, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Pune, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, among others.

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The remaining districts may see light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on some days during this period.



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