Mumbai Rains Nowcast Warning: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane And Raigad; Red Alert For Palghar

Residents of Mumbai and neighbouring regions woke up to southwest monsoon showers for the third consecutive day as the India Meterological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur in some parts of Maharashtra on Thursday, July 2. The weather forecasting agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and red alert for Palghar.

On Wednesday, the region witnessed heavy and persistent rains, with the eastern and western suburbs recording rainfall between 90 mm and 99 mm, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic and suburban train services.

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, along with gusty winds. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data, the financial capital of the country received an average rainfall of 49 mm between 8 am and 6 pm and the eastern and western suburbs recorded 99 mm and 90 mm, respectively.

The IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 30 mm and 108 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, as per BMC data.

Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 146.4 mm between, followed by Paspoli Powai Municipal School (142.8 mm) and the S Ward office at Bhandup (141.6 mm).

Meanwhile, Nariyal Wadi School in Santacruz received 139.2 mm of rain, while the SWM Santacruz Workshop recorded 136.4 mm in the western suburbs.

Several parts of Mumbai had received over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, but public transport services continued to operate, though with delays.

The civic body said complaints of waterlogging were received from Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Kurla, Vikhroli, Powai, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund following intense rainfall and the afternoon high tide of 4.16 metres.

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