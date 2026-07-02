School Holiday Today: Are Schools And Colleges Closed In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Amid Heavy Rains?

Residents of Mumbai and neighbouring regions woke up to heavy rains for the third straight day, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain in parts of Maharashtra.

The weather office has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, and a red alert for Palghar.

In view of heavy rains and waterlogging in several parts, schools and colleges in some regions have announced holiday on Thursday.

Civic bodies in Panvel, Uran, Palghar and Raigad have declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid the intense rainfall.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had not issued any such order, even though the IMD has issued orange alert.

Heavy rain through Wednesday had triggered widespread disruption across Mumbai and its suburbs, with localities such as Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Jogeshwari, Mumbra and parts of Navi Mumbai reporting waterlogged roads that slowed traffic and inconvenienced commuters.

Suburban rail services were also hit after an overhead wire snapped on the Harbour Line.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Nowcast Warning: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane And Raigad; Red Alert For Palghar

Civic authorities responded to multiple rain-related incidents, including tree falls, short circuits and structural damage, as the monsoon fury claimed two lives on Wednesday.

An 11-year-old student died after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, while another person was killed when a balcony slab collapsed in South Mumbai.

With the IMD forecasting continued heavy rainfall and authorities keeping a close watch on the situation, the possibility of a fresh closure announcement by the BMC, NMMC, KDMC or TMC for Mumbai and Thane remains open.

Civic agencies remain on high alert, and residents have been advised to follow official updates before making travel and school plans for the day.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Civic Body In Palghar Declares School, College Holidays On July 2

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