Mumbai Rains: Civic Body In Palghar Declares School, College Holidays On July 2

Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday, July 2, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for heavy rainfall in the region.

The order, issued by the Palghar District Disaster Management Authority, covers all anganwadis, government and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla Parishad schools, municipal schools, aided and unaided institutions, residential (ashram) schools, colleges, and institutes operating under the Commissioner of Vocational Education and Training.

While students have been asked to stay home, principals, teachers and non-teaching staff have been directed to report to their respective institutions during regular office hours, according to the official order.

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The directive was signed by Palghar District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar on July 1 and came into effect immediately, as authorities stepped up precautionary measures ahead of the forecast of intense rainfall.

The IMD has warned of heavy rain across Palghar, raising the risk of waterlogging and weather-related disruptions. In light of the forecast, the district administration has urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Parents have also been advised to ensure the safety of their children and stay updated through official weather advisories and instructions issued by local authorities.

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Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai through the day, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and affecting road and rail traffic. Localities such as Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Jogeshwari, Mumbra and parts of Navi Mumbai reported inundated roads, slowing vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Suburban rail services also faced disruptions after an overhead wire snapped on the Harbour Line, adding to travel woes.

Civic authorities responded to multiple rain-related incidents, including tree falls, short circuits and reports of structural damage.

The monsoon-related emergencies claimed two lives. An 11-year-old student died after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, while another person was killed when a balcony slab collapsed in South Mumbai.

With forecasts indicating continued heavy rainfall, civic agencies remain on high alert.

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