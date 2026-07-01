Mumbai Rains: Will Schools, Colleges Stay Closed Tomorrow As Monsoon Wreaks Havoc In City, Suburbs?

Mumbai's relentless monsoon spell has triggered widespread disruption across the city and its suburbs, raising concerns over whether schools and colleges will remain open on Thursday.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, parents and students are closely watching for an official decision from local authorities.

As of Wednesday evening, civic bodies including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had not announced any holiday for educational institutions.

However, given the severity of the rainfall and past instances of monsoon fury, when authorities suspended classes, the possibility of a closure announcement remains open.

ALSO READ : Mumbai Rains: IMD Doubles Down On Red Alert; Nowcast Warning Issued For Entire Coastal Belt

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai through the day, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and affecting road and rail traffic.

Localities such as Worli, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Jogeshwari, Mumbra and parts of Navi Mumbai reported inundated roads, slowing vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Suburban rail services also faced disruptions after an overhead wire snapped on the Harbour Line, adding to travel woes.

Civic authorities responded to multiple rain-related incidents, including tree falls, short circuits and reports of structural damage.

The monsoon-related emergencies claimed two lives. An 11-year-old student died after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, while another person was killed when a balcony slab collapsed in South Mumbai.

With forecasts indicating continued heavy rainfall, civic agencies remain on high alert.

Residents have been advised to follow weather updates and await official announcements regarding school and college operations for Thursday.

ALSO READ : Mumbai, Thane, Palghar On Red Alert! IMD Issues Nowcast Warning For Heavy Rains

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