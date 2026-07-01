Mumbai Rains: IMD Doubles Down On Red Alert; Nowcast Warning Issued For Entire Coastal Belt

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has intensified its rainfall warning for Maharashtra, extending the Red Alert across the state's entire coastal belt as monsoon activity gathers pace.

According to the IMD's latest nowcast warning map, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are all under a Red Alert, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places and the potential for significant disruption.

The weather agency, in a post on X, said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada."

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Beyond the coastline, several districts in western Maharashtra have been placed under an Orange Alert, while large parts of north, central and eastern Maharashtra remain under Yellow and Green alerts, reflecting varying levels of rainfall intensity.

The latest warning signals an escalation in monsoon conditions, with authorities expected to closely monitor vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas for waterlogging, flooding and traffic disruptions. Residents in Red Alert districts have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and follow updates issued by the IMD and local authorities.

The nowcast map indicates that the heaviest rainfall risk remains concentrated along Maharashtra's Konkan coast, where the southwest monsoon continues to remain highly active.

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According to media reports, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, triggering widespread disruption and a surge in civic emergencies across the city and suburbs. At least two people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, including an 11-year-old boy killed after a tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur and a man who died following a balcony collapse in South Mumbai.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), more than 120 incidents were reported, including tree and branch falls, wall and house collapses, and a minor landslide in Kurla West, even as short-circuit complaints and rescue operations kept civic and emergency teams on high alert.

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