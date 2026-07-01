'Rs 1 Lakh Is The New Rs 30,000': Gurugram CA Explains Rising Cost Of Living

A Gurugram-based chartered accountant has triggered a debate on social media after claiming that a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh now feels equivalent to Rs 30,000 due to the rising cost of living in India's metro cities.

In an Instagram post, Muskan Mittal argued that the shrinking purchasing power of salaried professionals is not the result of reckless spending but of increasing expenses on essential needs. She said inflation and the high cost of urban living have made it difficult for middle-class earners to maintain financial stability despite earning what was once considered a comfortable income.

To support her argument, Mittal shared a sample monthly budget for an individual earning Rs 1 lakh. According to her breakdown, Rs 25,000 goes towards rent, Rs 10,000 on groceries, Rs 5,000 each on commuting, shopping, personal care, dining and entertainment, Rs 3,000 on utilities, Rs 7,000 on medical and insurance expenses, Rs 5,000 on family support and miscellaneous costs, Rs 20,000 towards SIPs and investments, and Rs 15,000 for emergency savings, leaving no disposable income at the end of the month.

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Mittal said the purpose of the budget was not to encourage excessive saving or discourage spending, but to demonstrate the challenge of balancing present-day living with long-term financial security. "The goal isn't to save every rupee. The goal is to enjoy today without compromising tomorrow," she said.

Mittal emphasised that budgeting isn't about extreme frugality or saving every single rupee. Instead, it is about finding a sustainable balance, ensuring you can comfortably enjoy your current lifestyle and day-to-day needs without ever compromising your long-term financial security and future goals.

The post struck a chord with many social media users, particularly professionals living in cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Several users agreed that rising costs of housing, transport, healthcare and daily essentials have significantly reduced the value of salaries.

The discussion has added to a broader online conversation about inflation and the increasing cost of living in India's major urban centres, where many believe that six-figure monthly salaries no longer offer the level of financial comfort they once did.

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