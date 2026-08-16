Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

India's Electric Car Exports Jump To $369 Million In Q1 FY27, Europe Leads Demand

Spain and the UK drove India's electric car export growth in Q1 FY27, as demand for India-made EVs expanded across Europe and other global markets.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
India's Electric Car Exports Jump To $369 Million In Q1 FY27, Europe Leads Demand
India's EV exports jumped in Q1 FY27, with Europe emerging as the biggest market for electric cars.
Photo Source: Unsplash
  • India's electric car exports rose over 16-fold to $369 million in Q1 FY27
  • Shipments surged to 10,802 units from 1,309 in the year-ago quarter
  • Europe led demand, with Spain importing $146.4 million worth of EVs
What are the most popular Indian electric car models sold abroad?

India's electric car exports jumped over 16-fold in the first quarter of FY27, driven by robust demand from European markets, led by Spain and the UK, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Export earnings from electric motor cars jumped to $369 million in April-June 2026, up sharply from $22.2 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Electric car shipments also surged to 10,802 units from 1,309 a year earlier, pointing to a sharp rise in global demand for India-made EVs.

ALSO READ | Olectra Greentech Targets Sharp Delivery Ramp-Up, Sitting On 8,000-Vehicle Order Book

Europe emerged as the biggest market for Indian electric cars, with Spain leading both in value and volume. 

Exports to Spain stood at $146.4 million, accounting for nearly 40% of India's total electric car exports, while 4,007 vehicles were shipped to the country.

The UK was the second-largest market, importing electric cars worth $78.7 million during the quarter, compared with negligible shipments a year earlier. 

Volumes rose from just one vehicle to 2,646 units. Other European markets also recorded significant imports. 

Germany accounted for $25.1 million, followed by Norway at $21.1 million and Denmark at $21 million. 

Belgium and the Netherlands imported vehicles worth $12.9 million and $12 million, respectively.

ALSO READ | New Scheme In Pipeline To Push E-Truck And E-Bus Adoption Beyond Govt Fleets: Sources

Demand also expanded beyond Europe. Japan imported $13.4 million worth of Indian electric cars, while Nepal remained a key regional market with imports of $8.1 million.

Exports to Brazil, Israel, Australia, Singapore and South Korea further underline the widening geographical footprint of India's EV industry.

The sharp increase in shipments highlights India's growing role as a competitive manufacturing base for electric mobility and its expanding integration with global EV supply chains.

(With PTI inputs.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Pune Police Impose Section 37 From Aug 18 To 31; Rallies, Protests Banned

Pune Police Impose Section 37 From Aug 18 To 31; Rallies, Protests Banned

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com