India's Electric Car Exports Jump To $369 Million In Q1 FY27, Europe Leads Demand

India's electric car exports jumped over 16-fold in the first quarter of FY27, driven by robust demand from European markets, led by Spain and the UK, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Export earnings from electric motor cars jumped to $369 million in April-June 2026, up sharply from $22.2 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Electric car shipments also surged to 10,802 units from 1,309 a year earlier, pointing to a sharp rise in global demand for India-made EVs.

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Europe emerged as the biggest market for Indian electric cars, with Spain leading both in value and volume.

Exports to Spain stood at $146.4 million, accounting for nearly 40% of India's total electric car exports, while 4,007 vehicles were shipped to the country.

The UK was the second-largest market, importing electric cars worth $78.7 million during the quarter, compared with negligible shipments a year earlier.

Volumes rose from just one vehicle to 2,646 units. Other European markets also recorded significant imports.

Germany accounted for $25.1 million, followed by Norway at $21.1 million and Denmark at $21 million.

Belgium and the Netherlands imported vehicles worth $12.9 million and $12 million, respectively.

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Demand also expanded beyond Europe. Japan imported $13.4 million worth of Indian electric cars, while Nepal remained a key regional market with imports of $8.1 million.

Exports to Brazil, Israel, Australia, Singapore and South Korea further underline the widening geographical footprint of India's EV industry.

The sharp increase in shipments highlights India's growing role as a competitive manufacturing base for electric mobility and its expanding integration with global EV supply chains.

(With PTI inputs.)

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