Heavy Traffic On Western And Eastern Express Highways As Rains Continue To Lash Mumbai

Heavy rainfall since on early Thursday morning led to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic congestion across several parts of Mumbai, disrupting the daily commute for thousands of residents.

A massive traffic snarl was reported on the Western Express Highway at Santacruz East, where slow-moving vehicles and water accumulation affected traffic flow during peak hours.

Heavy rains also caused major congestion on the Eastern Express Highway between Kurla and Sion, with long queues of vehicles reported as commuters struggled to navigate waterlogged stretches. In another affected area, traffic movement slowed considerably on the Eastern Highway near Priyadarshini Park as persistent rainfall reduced visibility and led to water accumulation on roads.

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Meanwhile, civic authorities and emergency personnel were deployed to tackle rain-related disruptions. Fire brigade and civic teams reached Marol Military Road, where clearance operations were underway. Traffic in the area remained affected as authorities worked to remove a fallen tree and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

The downpour resulted in waterlogging in several low-lying and critical locations, including Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Local Trains Update: Are Trains Delayed? Heavy Rains Lead To Slight Waterlogging On Tracks At Dadar Station

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers towards Thursday night and early Friday morning. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely.

The BMC said a high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 1.45 pm on Thursday, while the next high tide of 3.71 metres is due at 1.31 am on Friday. A low tide of 1.82 metres is expected at 7.49 pm on Thursday.

As per BMC, the eastern suburbs received the highest average rainfall of 189 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 172 mm in the island city and 165 mm in the western suburbs.

Among the highest rainfall readings, Santacruz SWM Workshop and the S Ward Office in Bhandup recorded 238.8 mm each, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (234.6 mm), Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (233.2 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (226 mm), Andheri Fire Station (225.4 mm), F South Ward Office at Parel (222 mm) and G South Ward Office at Prabhadevi (220.4 mm).

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