Mumbai Local Trains Update: Are Trains Delayed? Heavy Rains Lead To Slight Waterlogging On Tracks At Dadar Station

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Thursday morning caused slight waterlogging on railway tracks at Dadar station, briefly raising concerns over possible delays in local train services. Visuals from around 8.30 am showed waterlogged tracks as the city continued to receive heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain since early Thursday morning led to waterlogging in prime areas such as Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri.

However, railway authorities said suburban services were running normally. According to the latest update from Western railway, Mumbai local trains are running normally on suburban which is Churchgate to Dahanu road line and on Harbour line which is Mahim to Goregaon at 9:00 am but commuters claimed some trains were running behind schedule.

Central Railway's last update at 8:30 am said trains are running on the main line CSMT-Kalyan, Karjat, Kasara, Khopoli adding that they are also running on harbour (CSMT-Panvel/Goregaon), trans-harbour (Thane-Vashi-Panvel) line. However, rail commuters said several local train services were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, leading to overcrowding during the morning rush hour.

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Mumbai Rains Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers towards Thursday night and early Friday morning. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely.

The BMC said a high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 1.45 pm on Thursday, while the next high tide of 3.71 metres is due at 1.31 am on Friday. A low tide of 1.82 metres is expected at 7.49 pm on Thursday.

As per BMC, the eastern suburbs received the highest average rainfall of 189 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 172 mm in the island city and 165 mm in the western suburbs.

Among the highest rainfall readings, Santacruz SWM Workshop and the S Ward Office in Bhandup recorded 238.8 mm each, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (234.6 mm), Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (233.2 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (226 mm), Andheri Fire Station (225.4 mm), F South Ward Office at Parel (222 mm) and G South Ward Office at Prabhadevi (220.4 mm).

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(with PTI inputs)



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