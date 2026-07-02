Navi Mumbai Rain Shocker: Two Girls Suffer Electric Shock While Walking Through Waterlogged Street

Two college-going girls suffered electric shocks while wading through rainwater accumulated near the Nerul LP Bridge on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in the afternoon, when the girls were walking through a waterlogged stretch beneath the bridge. They were immediately rescued from the spot and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to disaster management officials, the girls are out of danger and are undergoing treatment.

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Preliminary findings suggest the accumulated rainwater may have become electrically charged after a live, exposed underground electricity cable came into contact with the water, possibly due to a short circuit. Authorities are investigating the exact cause.

Pravin Mahale, an auto driver who rushed the girls to the hospital, told TOI, "While waiting at the traffic signal in my auto, I heard the girls screaming from behind. I rushed out and saw the two girls collapse on the flooded road and lie motionless. A traffic constable at the spot went to pick up the girls, and when he touched one of them, he sensed a minor electric current. Realising that there was an electric current due to some live electric wire on the flooded road, I used a tree branch to remove the girls' bags and then pull the girls out with the help of the traffic constable."

Emergency teams, including officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), the municipal electricity department, and the local fire brigade, reached the spot soon after the incident to secure the area and conduct a thorough technical inspection to prevent further hazards.

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The incident occurred as relentless heavy monsoon rainfall lashed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for a second consecutive day, causing widespread waterlogging across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, disrupting traffic and increasing the risk of electrical hazards in flooded areas.

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