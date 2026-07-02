Mumbai Rain Havoc Captured In 10 Images: Flooded Roads, Fallen Trees, Traffic Chaos

Heavy and persistent rains lashed Mumbai on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with the eastern and western suburbs recording rainfall between 90 mm and 99 mm, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic and suburban train services. Three flights were diverted due to rains. All of them have returned to Mumbai, an official said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, accompanied by gusty winds.

Mumbai Rains

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) monsoon report issued at 6 pm, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 49 mm between 8 am and 6 pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 99 mm and 90 mm, respectively on July 1.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 30 mm and 108 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to the BMC's monsoon report. Several parts of Mumbai had received over 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

Mumbai Rains

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, but public transport services continued to operate, though with delays. The civic body said complaints of waterlogging were received from Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Kurla, Vikhroli, Powai, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund following intense rainfall and the afternoon high tide of 4.16 metres.

Mumbai Rains

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Rains

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

During the day, the BMC received 45 complaints of fallen trees and branches, seven incidents of short circuits, and three complaints of partial house or wall collapses. No injuries were reported in these incidents, the BMC said. A day earlier, an 11-year-old student died, and four others were injured after a peepal tree was uprooted and fell on a moving school bus in the Chembur area.

Mumbai Rains

(Photo: Hetal Gala BJP on X)

Road and suburban railway services remained normal across Mumbai as of 6 pm, the civic body said. However, commuters complained of slow-moving traffic due to the rain, while local train services ran 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Speaking to media persons in the evening, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde urged citizens to stay safe and step out only if necessary, as the city was placed under a red alert for heavy rainfall over the next three hours. "If you have work, come out; otherwise, enjoy this heavy rain with caution. I appeal to Mumbaikars to stay safe and be careful," Tawde said, urging citizens to contact the Disaster Management Control Room in case of any emergency.

Mumbai Rains

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Rains

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Between 7 am and 8 am on Wednesday, the island city and eastern suburbs received light rain with a few heavy spells, while parts of the western suburbs witnessed heavier showers.

Water entered the Andheri subway and a few low-lying areas, prompting the authorities to divert traffic in certain pockets. A civic official said that the IMD has issued a red alert for neighbouring Palghar on Thursday, while Raigad has been placed under a red alert for Thursday and Friday.

Water entered the Andheri subwa.

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Thane has been given an orange alert for Wednesday to Friday and a red alert for Saturday. Mumbai will continue under an orange alert from Wednesday to Saturday.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg, while Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places.

Mumbai Rains

Photo Credit: (Photo: PTI)

Videos of the elderly woman being safely carried through knee-deep water by rescuers have gone viral on social media.

Amid massive rainwater accumulation under the Nerul LP Bridge in Navi Mumbai, two girls suffered electric shock at the spot, said Sachin Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell.

According to an official release by civic authorities, all necessary resources to ensure citizens do not face prolonged hardships have been deployed in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

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