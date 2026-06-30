Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For This Week; 'Extremely Heavy’ Rain Likely On July 3

The complete onset of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red, yellow and orange alerts across the state, including in Mumbai.

Although the monsoon arrived over a week later than its usual June 11 onset in Mumbai, it is now expected to bring widespread rainfall across the city in the coming days.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the city for Tuesday, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places throughout the day. Overnight showers have already disrupted normal life, causing waterlogging in several areas and traffic congestion.

Mumbai Weather Alert:

For the next 48 hours, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with heavy rain across Mumbai and its suburbs, with very heavy rainfall possible during the night and early morning hours. It also noted that the maximum is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be about 23 degrees Celsius.

From July 1-4, Mumbai is expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.” As a result, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the city. On July 3, there is a possibility of “extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” in Mumbai, it said.

The IMD defines rainfall over 24 hours in the “extremely heavy” category when a weather station records an accumulated rainfall amount of more than or equal to 204.5 mm.

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Heavy rain is also expected in Mumbai on July 5 and 6, but no alert has been issued as of now, the IMD website shows.

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Falls To 6.75%; IMD Issues Orange Alert Till July 3

Maharashtra Weather Forecast Next 7 Days:

According to the IMD, other coastal districts of Maharashtra such as Thane, Palghar, Raigad, among others, are also expected to see Mumbai-like rains in the coming days. As a result, the agency has issued an orange alert for these districts as well.

Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati, Nagpur, among others are some districts where “heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur on some days until July 4" the IMD forecast shows, putting them on an orange alert. Most of the other districts are anticipated to see moderate to heavy rain and strong winds during this period.

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