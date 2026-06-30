Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Falls To 6.75%; IMD Issues Orange Alert Till July 3

The stock in seven water-supplying lakes of Mumbai has declined further even as the southwest monsoon picked up pace in the city and nearby regions. Despite continuous rainfall in the past few days, the combined stock of Mumbai lakes stood at just 6.75%, down from 6.93% a day ago, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the BMC data, the combined stock of the seven lakes stood at 97,666 million litres, compared to the total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. These lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar - are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar and Thane. Last year, their combined stock during the same period was at over 40%.

Data for individual lakes showed Upper Vaitarna remained completely empty. Modak Sagar level lowered from 18.47% a day ago to just 18% on Tuesday. Tansa lake turned completely empty, while Middle Vaitarna remained steady at 11.5% stock of its total storage capacity of 193,530 million litres.

The water in Bhatsa lake dropped to 5.22%, while Vihar lake recorded a marginal increase in levels to 45.62%. Tulsi lake also rose marginally to 24.46% stock, the data showed. A day ago, Vihar lake was at 45.13% stock, while Tulsi lake held 24.26% of its total storage capacity of 8,046 million litres.

The levels in these lakes are expected to increase as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for Mumbai, Thane and other districts for this week. In the last 24 hours, only Vihar and Tulsi lakes received marginal rainfall, the data showed.

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Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to the weather agency, Mumbai is set to receive “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) with heavy rainfall at isolated places” on Tuesday, June 30. The agency has issued an orange alert for the city from July 1, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 3.

Overnight rainfall lashed the city on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogged roads and traffic disruptions across several areas. Over the next 48 hours, Mumbai will experience generally cloudy skies with heavy rain in the city and the suburbs. During this period, there will be a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures.

“Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius in Mumbai,” the IMD announced.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and other coastal districts of Maharashtra till July 3. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these places during this period.

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Other districts in south and eastern regions of Maharashtra are likely to receive up to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms during this period, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for these places.

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