Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms Forecast
Heavy overnight rains caused waterlogging and traffic issues in Mumbai suburbs as IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall.
Intense overnight showers lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Tuesday, triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next few days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
According to the weather bureau's latest district-wise forecast, Mumbai is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places through Friday, with a brief respite on Tuesday, when the city moves to a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph
The department has issued a red alert for the neighbouring Palghar district warning of extremely heavy showers and thunderstorms, and an orange alert for Raigad for five days.
Despite the rains, Mumbai is staring at a severe water crisis as the combined live storage in its seven supply reservoirs has dropped to less than 7% significantly lower than last year, due to delayed monsoon and insufficient rainfall so far this year.
Mumbai Rains Live: Skymet Weather Update For Today
According to Skymet, today's weather will start off with rain in the morning, as temperatures range from 26.0°C to 28.0°C and humidity levels are high at 86%-94%. The day will clear up slightly by evening, bringing cloudy skies with a lower temperature of 26.0°C to 30.0°C and reduced rainfall at just 3.0 mm.
Winds will pick up during the night, reaching speeds of up to 28.2 km/h, while temperatures decrease slightly between 25.0°C and 26.0°C with a considerable chance of rain amounting to 37.0 mm.
Mumbai Rains Live: Heavy Rains In Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai early morning very heavy rains! @rushikesh_agre_ @NaviMumbaiCity @abpmajhatv pic.twitter.com/91ougzNwtR— Ketan Phanse (@ketan_fans) June 30, 2026
Mumbai Rains Live: Highest Rainfall In Eastern Suburbs
The BMC's automatic weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs, with Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd receiving 123.4 mm of rain, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (122 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (120.8 mm) and the S Ward office (120.6 mm).
In the western suburbs, the Versova pumping station recorded 121.6 mm of rain, followed by Marol fire station (108.4 mm), Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School in Oshiwara (108 mm) and Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri (104 mm), officials said.
The island city received moderate showers, with Matunga witnessing the highest rainfall at 53.4 mm, followed by Rawali Camp (46.72 mm), Dadar fire station (45.6 mm), Malabar Hill (37.2 mm) and Nair Hospital (33.77 mm).
Mumbai Rains Live: Mulund, Versova Receive Heavy Rainfall
As per data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Monday, Veena Nagar in the eastern suburb of Mulund recorded a staggering 160.4 mm of rain, while Versova in the western suburbs logged 156.8 mm.
The suburbs witnessed a downpour from midnight to 4 am, causing waterlogging on stretches of LBS Road in Mulund and the Andheri subway, affecting vehicular movement for some time, officials said.
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