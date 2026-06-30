Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert With Heavy Rainfall And Thunderstorms Forecast

Intense overnight showers lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Tuesday, triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next few days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to the weather bureau's latest district-wise forecast, Mumbai is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to a few places through Friday, with a brief respite on Tuesday, when the city moves to a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph

The department has issued a red alert for the neighbouring Palghar district warning of extremely heavy showers and thunderstorms, and an orange alert for Raigad for five days.

Despite the rains, Mumbai is staring at a severe water crisis as the combined live storage in its seven supply reservoirs has dropped to less than 7% significantly lower than last year, due to delayed monsoon and insufficient rainfall so far this year.