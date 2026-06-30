Mumbai Rains: Andheri Subway Shut After Waterlogging; Traffic Snarls Hit Western Suburbs

Heavy overnight rain disrupted normal life in Mumbai on Tuesday, forcing authorities to close the Andheri subway after nearly 1.5 feet of water accumulated on the road. The closure triggered traffic diversions and led to congestion across several parts of the city, with commuters reporting long delays on social media platform X.

Mumbai Traffic Police shut the Andheri subway to vehicular movement as a precaution after waterlogging made the stretch unsafe for motorists. Police personnel were deployed at the site to divert traffic and prevent accidents.

The subway had also witnessed flooding on Monday morning following heavy rainfall. Although the water had receded later in the day, fresh overnight showers led to renewed waterlogging, prompting authorities to close the key east-west connector once again.

Several Mumbaikars took to X to report traffic snarls in areas surrounding Andheri and other parts of the city as diverted vehicles added to congestion during the morning commute.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Tuesday, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph.

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to witness generally cloudy skies with heavy rain over the next 48 hours, with very heavy rainfall possible during the night and early morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover near 23 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: IMD Issues Orange Alert For This Week; 'Extremely Heavy' Rain Likely On July 3

The weather agency has warned that rainfall activity is expected to intensify further from July 1 to July 4. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai during this period, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places across the city.

The IMD has also indicated the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on July 3. Under the department's classification, "extremely heavy rainfall" refers to accumulated rainfall of 204.5 mm or more in a 24-hour period at a weather station.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast for July 5 and 6, although no weather alert has been issued for those days so far.

Neighbouring districts are expected to receive even more intense rainfall. The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar, warning of extremely heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms, while Raigad remains under an orange alert for the next five days.

The latest spell of rain comes after a delayed monsoon onset in Mumbai this year. Although the southwest monsoon arrived more than a week later than its normal June 11 onset date, rainfall activity has picked up in recent days and is expected to strengthen further over the week.

Despite the improving rainfall outlook, Mumbai continues to face concerns over water availability. The combined live storage in the city's seven reservoirs remains below 7% of capacity, significantly lower than the corresponding level last year after a delayed start to the monsoon.

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