Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Nowcast Warning, Traffic Jams Reported In Several Places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow nowcast warning for Mumbai, forecasting light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours.

The warning was issued at 7 am IST on June 30, 2026, and will remain valid till 10 am. The alert covers Mumbai along with several other districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next few days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Mumbai Rains Cause Traffic Snarls

Heavy rains across Mumbai and adjoining areas have severely disrupted traffic movement, with key arterial roads witnessing waterlogging and long snarls. Commuters are facing delays as vehicles crawl through congested stretches in both Navi Mumbai and the city's western corridor. Heavy rain has led to severe waterlogging near Juinagar station on the Sion–Panvel Highway (towards Mumbai), slowing traffic to a crawl with congestion stretching nearly 2–3 km.

On the Western Express Highway, traffic is heavily congested from Dahisar Check Naka up to Bandra, with long delays reported along the stretch.

Mumbai saw overnight showers, with 22 mm average rainfall in the island city, 25 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 21 mm in the western suburbs from 8 am on June 29 to 6 am on June 30. In the final hour from 5 am to 6 am, Marol in the western suburbs recorded the highest at 23 mm, followed by Ghatkopar at 21 mm, according to Times Of India.

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