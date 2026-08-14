Spider-Man Vs The Odyssey: Which Film Is Winning At The Box Office After Two Weeks?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey have emerged as two of the biggest Hollywood releases in India this year, with both films drawing audiences after releasing around the same time. The box-office face-off has also caught fans' attention because Tom Holland and Zendaya feature in both movies. Holland plays Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while he and Zendaya are part of Christopher Nolan's ensemble cast in The Odyssey.

At the box office, however, the two films have taken different paths. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is well ahead in India, while The Odyssey has also put up solid numbers and continues to hold its ground nearly a month after release.

Spider-Man Vs The Odyssey: Box Office Comparison After Two Weeks

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has pulled well ahead at the Indian box office, with its gross collection reaching around Rs 530.33 crore. The Odyssey, meanwhile, crossed the Rs 208-crore mark by Day 28.

The gap between the two films is now significant, with Spider-Man collecting more than twice as much in India. The Marvel film has also benefited from a strong opening and steady collections through both weekdays and weekends.

However, the Christopher Nolan directorial continued to attract audiences even after the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, recording a strong hold in its third and fourth weeks.

The two films have also achieved different milestones. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India after crossing the Rs 500 crore gross mark, according to Sacnilk. Meanwhile, The Odyssey has become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film in India, surpassing Oppenheimer. The film has additionally become the highest-grossing IMAX film in India, adding another major achievement to its theatrical run.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 21 lakh net in India on Day 16, with the film currently playing across 746 shows nationwide. With the latest figures, its India net collection has reached Rs 443.61 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 530.33 crore. The final Day 16 figures are yet to be reported and the totals are expected to be updated once complete figures become available.

The Marvel film opened with an impressive Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1 and finished its first week with Rs 334.75 crore net. It added another Rs 108.65 crore during its second week. After collecting Rs 5.40 crore on Day 15, the film entered its third week with Rs 21 lakh in live earnings on Day 16.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink, continues to dominate the Indian box office.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, The Odyssey has continued its theatrical run despite facing stiff competition from Spider-Man. According to Sacnilk, the Christopher Nolan-directed film has collected Rs 1.40 crore net in India on Day 28. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 175.27 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 208.29 crore.

The film recorded a 32% drop from the previous week, which indicates a solid hold at the box office.

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others, The Odyssey still has some fuel left at the box office. It is likely to continue earning at lower levels even after the arrival of new releases such as Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, as per media reports.

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